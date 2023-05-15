Former New York Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins didn't hold back on Twitter in 2020 to criticize Alex Rodriguez's proposal to change the MLB's salary system.

In a tweet, Blevins called Rodriguez a hypocrite. He suggested that Rodriguez should focus on his own past usage of performance-enhancing drugs instead of trying to overhaul the entire system.

Blevins wasn't the only one to criticize Alex Rodriguez's proposal, but his comments were particularly pointed.

“What a hypocrite @Arod... Take your steroids and make your millions THEN tell the players they need to change. What a joke. Good luck trying to get content from the very players you’re trying to sell out to get your ownership group selected.”

Blevins' comments were in response to Rodriguez's suggestion that the MLB should shift away from the current salary structure, which is based on long-term contracts. He thought they should instead pay players based on their performances in individual games.

Rodriguez argued that this would be a fairer and more transparent system that would reward players for their contributions on the field.

Why did Alex Rodriguez use PEDs?

Alex Rodriguez looks on before speaking during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs during his career.

The reasons behind his decision to use PEDs are complex and have been the subject of much speculation. Some experts suggest that Rodriguez felt pressure to perform at a high level and maintain his status as one of the best players in the league. Others point to the culture of PED use that existed in MLB at the time, which may have influenced his decision.

Whatever the reasons behind his use of PEDs, Rodriguez has acknowledged his mistakes and apologized. He has also sought to move on from his controversial past and build a successful career as a commentator, businessman, and philanthropist.

As you can see from the Tweet from Jerry Blevins, Rodriguez's apology hasn't exactly been accepted by every fan and analyst.

