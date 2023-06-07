In July 2014, a controversy surrounding Derek Jeter's performance in the 2014 MLB All-Star Game sparked a verbal dispute between two media personalities. The incident began on the "Dennis & Callahan Show" when Kirk Minihane, one of the on-air personalities, made a derogatory comment about FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews while discussing the postgame highlights with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Wainwright found himself embroiled in a controversy after making a statement about intentionally pitching easy balls to Derek Jeter, the esteemed New York Yankees veteran and Hall of Famer.

However, after facing backlash, Wainwright clarified his statement, expressing that he meant to say he was attempting to throw a strike to get Jeter out, as he typically does.

“What I meant to say was I’m intentionally trying to throw a strike to get him out. It’s what I do most of the time, almost all the time,’’ Wainwright said during his interview with FOX Sports sideline reporter, Erin Andrews. “Piping one’ is the wrong window for that. It really is. If I’m going to get taken to the slaughterhouse for saying a stupid phrase, then I deserve it. What can you do?’’

To which Erin appreciated Wainwright clearing the air.

But, she was quick to jump in and slide a sarcastic question:

"Don’t you love social media?’’

And, Wainwright replied by saying:

“No I do not love social media.’’

This response did not sit well with Kirk Minihane, who made misogynistic remarks during his guest appearance on the "Dennis & Callahan Show," expressing his hatred for Erin Andrews and directing derogatory comments towards her.

“What a bitch,” Minihane said. “I hate her. What a gutless bitch. Seriously, go away. Drop dead. I mean seriously, what the hell is wrong with her? First of all, followup. Secondly, the guy admitted he did it. He told reporters he threw a couple of pipe bombs. So how is that social media’s fault?

“I hate her. I seriously hate her so much. Yeah, only if it wasn’t for social… social media is the reason she has a big house. Shut up. Shut up.”

Minihane faced significant backlash for his insensitive remarks, which led him to offer an apology later on.

Derek Jeter's performance at MLB All-Star Game 2014

85th MLB All-Star Game: MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 15: American League All-Star Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees acknowledges the crowd after being pulled in the fourth inning during the 85th MLB All-Star Game at Target Field on July 15, 2014, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter made two successful hits and crossed home plate to score a run during his last appearance in the All-Star Game. His contributions were instrumental in the American League's 5-3 victory over the National League in the 2014 MLB All-Star Game held at Target Field.

The crowd erupted in applause and gave Jeter a standing ovation to honor his remarkable career and his last All-Star Game appearance. Jeter had been selected to the All-Star Game 14 times throughout his career.

On February 12, 2014, Jeter had announced that the 2014 season would be his last in professional baseball. He retired at the end of the season, having spent his entire 20-year career with the New York Yankees. Jeter's impact on the game, both on and off the field, solidified his status as one of the greatest shortstops and players in baseball history.

