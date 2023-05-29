In September 2021, MLB icon and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter opened up about a significant shift in his life's focus during his induction in Cooperstown.

Having dedicated over two decades to his illustrious career as a shortstop for the New York Yankees, Jeter achieved unparalleled success and etched his name in the annals of baseball history.

With numerous accolades, including five World Series championships and 14 All-Star selections, Jeter's impact on the sport is indelible. However, as he entered a new chapter of his life, his perspective on success and fulfillment underwent a transformation.

Jeter said in heartfelt admisssion:

"My girls, Hannah, Bella and Story, you know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream. You know, through you all, with you all, I'm living another one."

Derek tied the knot with a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model, Hannah Davis in July 2016, two years after his MLB retirement.

The couple was in a relationship for three years before becoming engaged in the latter part of 2015, and they ultimately made the decision to start a life together the following year.

Derek and Hannah's first daughter, Bella Raine was born in August 2017, followed by Story Grey in January 2019 and their third daughter River Rose in December 2021.

Recently, the celebrity couple welcomed their fourth child, a son named Kaius Green.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is a doting father

Being a dad had taken center stage in Yankees icon Derek Jeter's life.

From witnessing his children's milestones to being actively involved in their upbringing, Jeter desires to be a positive role model for his child. He also wants to teach them important values and impart the wisdom he gained from his own life experiences.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Most importantly, the former baseball shortstop wants to carry on his family legacy by providing unwavering support to his kids-just as his parents did.

