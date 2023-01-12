In 2015, Don Mattingly opened up about the struggles he faced as an MLB manager. Mattingly said how difficult it is to be a manager even after playing the sport for ages:

“When you first come in, you think you’re ready,” Mattingly said. “You’ve been through tons in baseball and you think, I can do this. You’re confident in your own abilities.

"Then you get in and you’re like, Whew, this sucker moves pretty quick. There’s a lot of stuff going on. There’s a lot of stuff you haven’t dealt with.”

New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly stepped up from his former coaching status to become a manager on July 20, 2010.

Initially, Mattingly’s in-game tactics became a point of contention among Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Social media was flooded with tormented fan posts and lengthy Facebook predictions, demanding Mattingly step down.

Don Mattingly rose above the hate and was a successful manager in the MLB

Don Mattingly #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on October 12, 2015 (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Mattingly survived all the hate. He continued in his role through two playoff exits and two playoff misses alongside persistent condemnation from fans. The front-office restructure almost debarred him, but he still managed to stay anchored to his job.

Mattingly managed to sail through an extremely controversial ownership change and survive one of the most chaotic clubhouses to ever exist.

Writer Molly Knight spent 2013-14 fully immersed with the Dodgers for her book, "The Best Team Money Can Buy."

“It’s not easy managing that, figuring it out,” she writes. “They weren’t going to win the World Series with that bullpen, with no center fielder and the worst defensive shortstop in the league. It takes a steady manager’s personality just to get as far as they went last year. He did as well as he could have done.” - Molly Knight

Like any other modern manager's job, Don Mattingly was fundamentally responsible for connecting with the players. He accepts that the game is extremely difficult and knows the imprtance of keeping a team motivated.

Mattingly believes there's always something to work on, something to improve. Here's what he said about the importance of moving forwards rather than standing still:

“I think you’re always a work in progress. “You’ve got to get better all the time. If you’re not, then you’re in trouble.”

Mattingly spent his entire 14-year MLB career playing with the Yankees. He spent five years managing the Dodgers and seven at the Miami Marlins. He's currently the bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.

