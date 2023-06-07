In 2013, New York Yankees veteran Alex Rodriguez was involved in yet another controversy related to Biogenesis documents. However, Alex Rodriguez rejected all of the allegations made against him in relation to the purchase of Biogenesis documents. According to the MLB's COO Rob Manfred, he acknowledged authorizing a $125,000 payment for Biogenesis documents. However, it is possible that Alex Rodriguez's team paid for the identical documents.

However, A-Rod's lawyer Joseph Tacopina denied the claims that were being made against his client. He was quite adamant that Rodriguez wasn't involved.

Joseph Tacopina said, "The notion that we paid any money for any Biogenesis documents is patently false."

Although the allegations were against Rodriguez, which led to a 211-game suspension, MLB couldn't prove it. Baseball's investigators had a strong suspicion that Rodriguez was the player who reportedly actively sought out the Biogenesis documents. Moreover, numerous players are thought to have received performance-enhancing drugs from Biogenesis.

Before the hearing started on September 30, 2013, there was a minimal prospect of a settlement between MLB and Rodriguez, but that chance became much smaller. While being firm to despise the rival, both sides continued to be confident in their ability to win and be vindicated.

Alex Rodriguez slamming Bud Selig post-World Series

The toughest years of Alex Rodriguez's life had to be 2013 and 2014. Alex Rodriguez, the Yankees player, was given a 211-game, no-pay suspension by MLB for his role in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing drug scandal as well as a number of other violations. This suspension would have covered the rest of 2013 and the entire 2014 season.

Alex Rodriguez, veteran New York Yankees player

In order to contest his suspension, A-Rod was scheduled to appear at an arbitration session with the MLB. In the middle of the session, he rushed out because A-Rod wanted Bud Selig, the baseball commissioner, to give a testimony.

Selig wasn't there, though. He became enraged by this and stormed away. Later, he admitted in a WFAN interview that he believed Selig took it personally and tried to tarnish A-Rod's legacy by skipping the game.

Rodriguez said, “The absurdity and injustice just became too much. I walked out and will not participate any further in this farce.”

Alex Rodriguez has maintained that he feels hard done by all the punitive measures coming his way. But the former Yankees star can only blame his own actions for that.

