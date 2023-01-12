The New York Yankees reportedly withheld $26 million from Jacoby Ellsbury in 2019 because they believed the outfielder had broken his contract. A person with knowledge of the issue claimed that the Yankees asserted that Ellsbury received outside medical care without authorization from the team.

As per The Athletic, doctor Viktor Bouquette stated that the treatment commenced sometime in 2017:

"Some on the players’ side believe the Yankees’ motivation in seeking to recoup Ellsbury’s guaranteed money stems from their failure to insure his contract in 2020."

Here is the relevant part of the 2017-21 collective bargaining agreement:

"Any treatment a Player receives for a Work-Related Injury by a health care provider who is not affiliated with the Club must be authorized by the Club in advance of the treatment in accordance with Regulation 2 (of the Uniform Players Contract)."

Ellsbury did not play in either the 2018 or 2019 seasons.

In the summer of 2018, he had hip surgery. His numerous problems, including back, foot, oblique, and concussion, plagued his time in pinstripes.

Yankees settle contract dispute with Jacoby Ellsbury

To avoid a grievance hearing, the New York Yankees and Jacoby Ellsbury privately resolved their contract disagreement in 2022.

Yankees plan not to pay Jacoby Ellsbury for 2020 after releasing him. JE would then be the one to file grievance to recover the $26M withheld by team. NYY claim is JE used outside nonapproved docs. Hasn’t played in 2 yrs @nypostsports 1st reported NYY will try to recoup $ - Jon Heyman

Between 2014 and 2017, Ellsbury appeared in 520 games for the Yankees, but none after pinch-running in Game 4 of the 2017 ALCS. Before receiving treatment for a lower back condition, he was initially sidelined due to an oblique strain.

In August, he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, which also prevented him from playing in any game in 2019.

