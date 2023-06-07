MLB fans, players, and many people from the baseball fraternity are still not over the Houston Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal. The Astros are still one of America's most hated teams. Last year, after they won the World Series for the first time post the scandal, NFL news editor Brenden Deeg spewed verbal venom on them.

Taking it to social media, he tweeted:

"After the 2017-2018 cheating scandal, watching the Astros organization succeed makes me want to vomit." - Brenden Deeg

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_ After the 2017-2018 cheating scandal, watching the Astros organization succeed makes me want to vomit. After the 2017-2018 cheating scandal, watching the Astros organization succeed makes me want to vomit.

The Astros won their only previous championship in 2017, although many MLB fans consider that achievement to be tainted.

Houston Astros were cleared of wrongdoing in 2020

Major League Baseball looked into allegations that Astros players wore buzzers beneath their jerseys for the duration of the 2019 postseason in 2020. The league stated in its study that there was no proof the Astros had engaged in cheating.

The Astros have endured ferocious booing ever since the incident was made public, especially at Yankee Stadium and Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

A.J. Hinch was banned from the Major League for the 2020 season due to the cheating incident. In an interview with ESPN in 2021, Hinch said that he failed to put an end to the sign-stealing issue and recognized his mistakes.

"I'm not going to tell anyone what to think, but I do want people to give me a chance," Hinch said. "I do want the good that I've done in my career to be somewhere in that thought process."

Even Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger spoke harsh words for the Astros.

"I don't think any of those motherf------- should be able to look us in the eye. They should feel ashamed. Biggest piece of s**t in baseball history," Clevinger said of the Astros team.

The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022, yet they are still booed in their opponent's ballpark.

Poll : 0 votes