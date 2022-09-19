WATCH: Throwback to comedy legend Norm Macdonald hilariously narrating a story about Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker & John Fogerty

Comedy veteran Norm Macdonald revealed a hysterical story about Milwaukee Brewers' legendary announcer Bob Uecker and John Fogerty on an episode of "Late Show with David Letterman" in 2009.

Macdonald also added that he was best friends with Uecker while citing one particular incident between the pair and the American musician Fogerty. He said:

"Bob is a very very funny man and I often go to the booth with him. One time we were there and John Fogerty was in the house... So, Bob Ueker is a very interesting guy. He thinks that everybody is the same. He doesn't think of people as stars or anything like that."

Macdonald continued:

"So, he was talking to me and he's like, 'You know that guy? That's John Fogerty, rock and roll singer. I played in a golf tournament with him. You probably think of him as some ****** that likes to bite the heads of chickens. But, this guy can get it out of the sandtrap like nobody's f****** business."

Uecker is a former American Major League Baseball player and has served as a play-by-play announcer for Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcasts since 1971. For his contributions, he was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003 in recognition of his broadcasting career.

Uecker is one of the most famed people in the Brewers franchise

Unfortunately, Macdonald passed away last year after a nine-year private battle with cancer. He was a cast member of SNL from 1993-98. He was best known for his three seasons as the "Weekend Update" co-anchor.

Bob Uecker's famous ceremonial NLCS 1st pitch

League Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One

The Hall of Famer was called on to throw the first pitch back in 2018 ahead of the game between the Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park. The Brewers have two statues dedicated to Bob Uecker at Miller Park. He is one of the most loved people of the franchise.

Bob Uecker played six years with three teams during his time in the MLB. His career ended in 1967, when the lifetime .200 hitter managed a .150 average playing with the Phillies and Braves. He also starred in the TV series "Mr. Belvedere" and in the movie "Major League."

