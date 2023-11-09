LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne has often expressed her opinions about the criticism she has received for her successful career.

Once Dunne stood up for other women athletes and slammed trolls for downgrading them in sports.

“To see a woman winning? People sometimes have a lot to say,” Dunne said as reported by Elle.

She muses that since she was the first woman to do her thing, part of the criticism she receives might be a result of just that.

“If you’re a woman at the forefront of something, when you’ve got eyes on you, people are going to downplay your success and say that you’re not doing it right, that you don’t deserve all the opportunities,” she said.

“I don’t want to say ‘F you,’ but the best way to get that to stop is to keep being successful at what you’re doing, because your success, and love for what you do, will outshine any of that.”

Under the NCAA's new NIL ("name, image, and likeness") rules, which let players profit from endorsement deals, Dunne is among the highest-paid collegiate athletes of all time as she enters her final year at LSU.

Dunne, who has 7.6 million TikTok followers, is predicted to earn $3.3 million annually by On3, a website that tracks college athletes' endorsement income.

Olivia Dunne on how to tackle criticism

The gymnast has frequently been the target of internet trolling for her wardrobe choices ever since she started making money off social media.

Nevertheless, Dunne maintains a perspective that enables her to concentrate on her work in spite of the criticism from outside.

Olivia Dunne is currently dating MLB player Paul Skenes. They have recently confirmed their relationship.