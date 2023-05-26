On April 26, 2022, Pete Alonso's wife Haley busted out on Instagram following the 27-year-old's second drill of the year during the team's 3-0 victory over St. Louis. Pete Alonso was hit on the head for the second time and it was the fourth time when the team was hit neck up.

This incident further infuriated Haley and other players of the team. She wrote:

“2nd time this season Pete has been hit in the head and the 4th time the team has been hit neck up. It’s only April. Pitchers have been focusing so much on velocity that they have completely lost control. It’s getting ridiculous. This could end someone’s career”.

Alonso was struck by pitches during the game against the Cardinals, along with teammates Dominic Smith and Starling Marte. The Mets have struck out 18 batters so far this year. Following the game, Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt said:

"Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. They don’t care. We have told them our problems with them, they don’t care".

Pete Alonso and Haley Walsh's Relationship

Pete Alonso is a fantastic husband in addition to being a fantastic MLB player. Married to Haley in 2021, their partnership had to endure many ups and downs, but their love for one another transcended all obstacles. Before marrying, they had dated for three years and then got engaged in 2018.

Haley, a former figure skater, who worked as an intern at NBC News, recently started contributing to a lifestyle blog. Pete and Haley Alonso collaborate on projects for charities. They run a group called "Homers for Heroes" and take part in these events. In March 2022, an accident rocked the couple's lives, but thankfully everything turned out okay.

Haley has been a huge support in Pete's life and he considers himself lucky to have got her as his better half.

