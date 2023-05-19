Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was reportedly getting married in January, 2015 to his now wife Kayla Harper but he secretly called off his wedding.

This was apparently Harper's secret move to pop the question again. In 2016, Kayla posted a picture with Harper on Instagram mentioning in the caption that the duo were engaged "again."

"ESPYS last night with my love. So proud of you, B! Oh and WERE ENGAGED... Again 💍✨ #TheSequel #AllStarBreak," Kayla captioned her post.

Harper's engagement brought lots of excitement for the couple as he won the ESPYS for Best MLB Player the same week in 2016 and had also played in the All-Star Game too.

As Harper and Kayla continued to post updates on their preparations and declarations of love on social media, many began to wonder about their January 2015 wedding. Things changed when the duo removed each other's mentions in their social media bios.

After the second engagement announcement, the two got married in December 2016.

The duo share two kids together, a boy Krew Aron Harper and a baby girl Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper.

Bryce Harper "cried all day long" on his wedding day

In a 2017 interview with The Knot, Kayla Harper revealed an emotional story about their wedding day:

“He’s this big, professional baseball player and you would never know it off the field because he treats everyone with respect and is genuine.”

Bryce Harper told the knot:

“I cried all day long.”

Kayla frequently attends Bryce's games with their two young children and frequently uploads pictures of them supporting their favourite Phillie on Instagram.

Kayla attended the celebration of Harper and the Phillies' National League championship in 2022.

Harper shared the NL lead in home runs in 2015 and earned the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year Award in 2012. He was selected as the National League Most Valuable Player for 2015 by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, and at the age of 22, he became the youngest MLB player to receive the honor.

