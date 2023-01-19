In December 2000, Alex Rodriguez signed a whooping $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers. It was easily one of the largest contracts in the history of the sport during that time.

The largest contract in MLB history at the time was signed by Mike Hampton ($121 million for 8 years) while Kevin Garnett owned the the largest contract in sports history ($126 million for six years).

Tom Hicks, the Ranger's owner at that time, said:

"Alex is the player we believe will allow this franchise to fulfill its dream of continuing on its path to becoming a World Series champion"

They acquired A-Rod, hoping that he will help them chase their dream of becoming a World Series champion.

A-Rod rewarded the Rangers with one MVP season plus 156 home runs, 569 hits and 359 RBIs in his three seasons with the team.

Alex Rodriguez held up his end of the contract

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates their 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at the end of the top of the ninth inning in Game Six of the ALCS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 25, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won the ALCS series 4-2 over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

During his tenure with the Rangers, Alex Rodriguez bagged two Gold Gloves and three Silver Sluggers, attended three All-Star games and won the 2003 Most Valuable Player award.

Other teams that displayed interest in signing Rodriguez for that season included the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and the Mariners. But nobody was anywhere near the Rangers when it came to offering a financial deal. It was a no-brainer why Rodriguez went for the Rangers.

However, A-Rod didn't play for the Rangers for too long. He only lasted in the Rangers for three seasons before Melvin's successor, John Hart, traded him to the New York Yankees in February 2004 in the return of Alfonso Soriano.

