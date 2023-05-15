Roberto Alomar found himself in hot water in 1996 when he disgracefully spit in umpire John Hirschbeck's face following an ejection.

As reported in 2013, the umpire spoke about the incident after the game.

"He spit all over my face is what he did," Hirschbeck said after the game. "In my eyes, everywhere. There wasn't any real verbal exchange—it was him screaming, him spitting and me yelling, 'You spit in my f***ing face!' That's it."

Alomar subsequently claimed that Hirschbeck's use of racist epithets, specifically one regarding his mother, caused him to spit on the umpire. Hirschbeck refuted this assertion, stating that the only time he had used profanity was after being spit on.

Former manager Davey Johnson never divulged what he heard, only saying:

''I think they're both guilty."

After spitting, Alomar was immediately shunned by the media. His remarks following the game drew even harsher condemnation:

''I used to respect him a lot. He had a problem with his family when his son died -- I know that's something real tough in life -- but after that he just changed, personality-wise. He just got real bitter.''

Hirschbeck's son John Drew passed away from ALD in 1993. Michael, his then-nine-year-old son, was identified as having the same condition. The following day, Hirschbeck stormed into the Baltimore Orioles' clubhouse telling Alomar that he intended to "kill" him after hearing about his remarks. Hirschbeck had to be restrained by the other umpires.

Roberto Alomar was accused of sexual misconduct

In 2021, Roberto Alomar was accused of harassing Melissa Verge sexually. Verge said that the event occurred in 2014 at a Blue Jays-run child baseball camp where she volunteered.

"I hope women who are in similar situations know that they are not alone, and it’s never okay for men who are in positions of power to take advantage of that position." - Melissa Verge, Twitter

Roberto Alomar received severe reprimands. He lost his job as a consultant for MLB and was added to the league's ineligible list.

Wild Card Game - Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

He was also cut off from the Blue Jays.

