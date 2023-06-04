Colourism exists throughout all walks of life. The Internet has given people a lot of freedom to express their views, however, some users exploit this freedom.

On 2 May 2018, Sammy Sosa talked about the colourism he had been facing from fans. Sosa also discussed the subject of his skin tone, which had gained a lot of attention online.

He had previously claimed to have bleached his skin with a skin lotion, but acknowledged, in an interview, that he was the subject of online jokes and memes. In comparison to his playing days, Sosa had been seen with significantly lighter skin. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Those people, they sometimes criticize me, they don't know me, they don't put food on my table and they don't pay my bills.”

After sitting out the 2006 MLB season, Sosa made a comeback for the 2007 campaign, smashing his 600th home run for the Texas Rangers. At the age of 38, he hit a total of 21 home runs that season, capping a 609 home-run career. He officially retired in 2009 after missing the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

What happened to Sammy Sosa's career?

In 1998, Sammy Sosa chased Mark McGwire to break Roger Maris' record of 61 home runs, becoming the first player in baseball history to hit 60 home runs in consecutive seasons.

However, things didn't go according to plan. In 2003, he joined an ever-growing list of professional baseball players who had been accused of using steroids during their careers with the disclosure of the failed test.

Sammy Sosa, former Cubs player

In 2003, if a player tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs for the first time in baseball, there were no consequences. The findings of the drug testing of 1,198 players were supposed to be kept confidential as per the drug agreement. Suspensions for a first positive test commenced in 2005, and penalties started in 2004.

However, Sosa's performance margin started reducing after the incident. Later, he said that while he would like to go back to Wrigley Field and make things right with the Cubs, he is "at peace" if that doesn't happen.

“If one day I come back to Chicago, I'd come back for the fans. I owe those people something"

Manny Ramirez, Jose Canseco, Alex Rodriguez, and Roger Clemens were also a part of the lengthy list.

Poll : 0 votes