In an exclusive 2018 interview, former Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa expressed pride about his 1998 home run chase with Mark McGwire despite the PED allegations.

The MLB world is no stranger to the legendary yet controversial home run chase between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire in 1998 and how they broke the single-season record set by Roger Maris. Later, the duo was busted for their intake of performance-enhancing drugs, which gave their baseball prowess a surge.

In a 2018 interview with columnist, radio, and television personality David Kaplan, Sammy displayed contentment and said:

“In ‘98, Mark and I came in and put on a show together. We shocked the world, and a lot more people started coming to the ballpark.”

According to a 2009 New York Times report, Sammy was one of the MLB players who tested positive for steroids during spring training in 2003. However, he never acknowledged using PEDs to boost his performance.

In contrast, Mark McGwire admitted in 2010 that he had taken PEDs when he broke MLB's home run record in 1998.

Sammy Sosa was caught red-handed using a corked bat in 2003

On June 3, 2003, former Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa's bat broke into pieces during an MLB game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the first inning. Next, the umpires found that the bat was corked after carefully inspecting it.

The same year, Sosa apologized to his fans for the controversial on-field incident and said that he had chosen the "wrong bat."

“I just picked the wrong bat. I apologize to my team, to my fans. ... I apologize to the commissioner of baseball.”

Later, Sosa was banned for seven MLB games for the corked bat episode.

