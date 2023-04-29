Sammy Sosa, the Texas Rangers legend, was involved in the PED scandal and was one of the players who was allegedly taking the drug.

Sosa was one of the players who tested positive for PEDs in 2003. He along with Rafael Palmeiro, Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire were called to a Congressional hearing in 2005.

Sosa, along with the other players that were called to the hearing, was suspected of taking PEDs. Sosa came with his translator and attorney for the hearing. He gave a testimony that he had never taken any PEDs.

"To be clear, I have never taken illegal performance-enhancing drugs. I have never injected myself or had anyone inject me with anything," Sosa said. "I've not broken the laws of the United States or the laws of the Dominican Republic."

Sammy Sosa is a Dominican-American who was born in the Dominican Republic. Sosa is a seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Sammy Sosa shared the same trainer who got Alex Rodriguez into PEDs

In 2009, the New York Times reported on several players who were taking PEDs in 2003. Sosa was one of the players who was reported by the New York Times. A source told the New York Times that Sosa shared the same trainer as Alex Rodriguez.

Angel Presinal, the trainer who both Alex Rodriguez and Sosa shared, was under suspicion by the MLB for being involved in A-Rod's PED use. Presinal is even banned from several ballparks and clubhouses by the MLB.

"He worked with him in 2001, 2002 and 2003 in the Dominican Republic," the source said.

Presinal might have been one of the people that Sammy Sosa got the PEDs from. However, nothing has been confirmed. Angel Presinal is a Dominican Republican trainer. Both Rodriguez and Sosa also have Dominican roots.

