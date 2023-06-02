Former MLB star Sammy Sosa has been estranged with the Chicago Cubs since the team traded him to the Baltimore Orioles in January 2005. His time with the Cubs ended in controversy. In 2003, he was found using a corked bat, and in 2004, just after the first pitch of the season's final game, he left the organization.

Sosa's tense dispute with Cubs came to light when the former owner Tom Ricketts made some damning accusations.

In 2018, Ricketts said that Sosa had to "put everything on the table" about his suspected usage of performance-enhancing drugs:

“Players of that era owe us a little bit of honesty, too. I feel like the only way to turn this page is just to put everything on the table. That’s the way I feel.”

Sammy Sosa was reportedly involved in the PED scandal and was one of the players who was allegedly taking the drug. He became one of the many baseball players that tested positive for PEDs in 2003. But, he repeatedly denied consuming the drugs.

Ricketts also said in 2015 that Sosa should apologize for his wrongdoings before any reconciliation with the team.

"A few things have to happen before he comes back, and we'll see how that goes," Ricketts told Cubs fans at 2015's fan convention.

Sosa was regarded as one of the best hitters in the game.

Sammy Sosa and Alex Rodriguez shared the same trainer who got them into PEDs

The New York Times published an article in 2009 on numerous athletes who were using PEDs in 2003. One of the players about whom the New York Times wrote was Sosa. The New York Times was informed by a source that Sosa and Alex Rodriguez used the same trainer.

The MLB suspected Alex Rodriguez's personal trainer, Angel Presinal, of being involved in A-Rod's usage of performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB even prohibited Presinal from being used in several ballparks and clubhouses.

Sosa is one of nine MLB players with a 600-home run career.

