In January 2009, former New York Mets clubhouse worker Kirk Radomski opened up about assisting renowned ex-MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden in evading drug test results in his tell-all book, "Bases Loaded."

Radomski, who had previously been convicted for illegal drug dealings with MLB players, shed light on an intricate web of deceit that he claims to have orchestrated alongside Gooden.

Apparently, in his book, he claimed of taking two urine tests for Gooden during the 1990s to dodge the 2× World Series champion's steroid test.

"You know, he came in one day and he came up to me, and the 'pee guy' was there," Radomski told ESPN.com while explaining the narration in his book, Bases Loaded.

Kirk continued:

"He says, 'Could you pee for me?' I said, 'Doc, what am I going to do? How are we going to do this?' So I said, 'Let me think about it.' So somebody just had a baby and they were handing out cigars, and they had a chrome cigar thing. I said, 'Doc, give me the cigar holder.' I said, 'I'll pee in it, I'll heat it up. You'll put it in your pants and let it get to room temperature. Once it gets to room temperature, go in there and pee."

The allegations against Gooden carried significant weight, as the former pitcher was already no stranger to controversy surrounding substance abuse. However, the extent to which Radomski claims to have aided Gooden in evading drug tests presented a disturbing chapter in the troubled pitcher's life.

Although ESPN reached out to both Dwight Gooden and his representatives for comment, they didn't respond with any constructive answers.

Dwight Gooden was arrested for cocaine possession

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets

Former MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden found himself in legal trouble when he was arrested for possession of cocaine in Holmdel Township on June 7, 2019.

During the course of the stop, the police officers discovered cocaine in Gooden's possession. As a result, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.

If convicted on all charges, Gooden could have faced a maximum prison sentence of up to five years.

However, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Gooden chose to take responsibility for his actions. In August 2019, he pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing cocaine. As a consequence, he faced legal proceedings, which ultimately resulted in his sentencing.

In November 2020, the former baseball star was sentenced to a year of probation.

Throughout his MLB career, Dwight Gooden has played with New York Mets (1984–1994), New York Yankees (1996–1997), Cleveland Indians (1998–1999), Houston Astros (2000), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2000) and New York Yankees (2000).

