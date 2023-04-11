Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star, and Cyndy Garvey, his first wife, were a power couple in the late 1970s with a flawless public image. Unfortunately, Garvey's marriage saw many ups and downs. In "Trouble in Paradise," published in Inside Sports in July 1980, Cyndy revealed that she feared the baseball great's reputation while filing for divorce.

She said,

"If I divorced my husband, I’d have to get out of town. He’s a god here. Where would I go without my husband? Do you know what a price it is to be told that? A real kick. I mean, just because he doesn’t beat me or anything, it doesn’t mean. . . .”

Three years later, in 1983, Steve and Cyndy got divorced.

Steve Garvey's ex-wife Cyndy expressed her desire to have an affair

Spilling tea about her failed marriage to MLB star Steve Garvey and expressing her desire to have an affair, Cyndy said:

"If I can tolerate it, if I can live within the confines of this marriage, I'll stay. I'm not wanting for anything. It's convenient. No, it's not even that. That's not enough. Maybe some miracle happens to help you make up your mind?"

"Sometimes, I wonder if I met someone, would a relationship develop. I haven't had any affairs yet, but I wonder what it would be like. Someone who is his own man."

When Cheryl Moulton and Rebecka Mendenhall sued the Dodgers star, claiming he was the father of their children, Garvey had a significant setback. The show went on because of major legal problems until Garvey described his life as going through a "midlife crisis."

On February 18, 1989, Steve Garvey married Candace Thomas after everything was said and done. They are still going strong to date.

