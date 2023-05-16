On June 13th, 2022, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was publicly accused by his ex-girlfriend, Dejah Lanae. She claimed that he was the father of her unborn child, creating a controversy surrounding the MLB star.

The scandalous revelation came after Anderson's wife, Bria Evans, posted picture-perfect photos with the 2× All-Star (2021, 2022).

Apparently, Dejah took to Instagram to post stories featuring Anderson with the caption “baby father." Additionally, she also showed off her baby bump.

Dejah Lanae; Tim Anderson

Adding fuel to the fire, another woman came forward, claiming that she's been having a fling with Tim for the last five years.

In light of the series of shocking news involving the shortstop, one of the MLB fans on Twitter wrote:

"So I’m the span of 3 days: Tim Anderson wife posted how much she loves him and it’s them against the world. 3 hours later sidechick comes forward pregnant with Tim baby. Now today another chick posts pics of her and Tim saying she’s been seeing him for 5 years. LMFAOOOOOOO."

The controversial news was unveiled at the time when Anderson was not in the Chicago White Sox lineup because of a strained groin.

Despite all the dark drama, Tim turned up at the MLB All-Star Game 2022 with his wife and children.

Dejah Lanae gave birth to the child fathered by Tim Anderson

Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox: Tim of the Chicago White Sox throws to first base for the out in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 24, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.

On October 7th, 2022, Dejah Lanae gave birth to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson's son.

She has kept his name Sevn, which is a crooked version of Anderson's jersey number. Dejah has two more children: an eight-year-old daughter, Demi, and a five-year-old son, Denim.

Interestingly, amidst the chaos, Anderson's marriage with Bria is still going strong.

