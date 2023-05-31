Former MLB star Jackie Robinson battled for equality on and off the baseball field. Robinson was backed by Ty Cobb, who hailed Robinson's pioneering breakthrough in MLB.

In 1952, of Robinson, Cobb said:

“The n**** has the right to compete in sports and who’s to say they have not?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ty Cobb, an African-American by race, also faced racism on several occassions.

Ty Cobb once beat up a crippled heckler for making a racist remark

Ty Cobb was well known for having a temper. This was notably made public when Cobb struck a crippled spectator on May 15, 1915, during a game at the Yankees' Hilltop Park. Claude Lucker, a fan, stated:

"He struck me with his fists on the forehead and over the left eye and knocked me down," Lucker said. "Then he jumped on me and spiked me in the left leg, and kicked me in the side, after which he booted me behind the left ear. I was down and Cobb was kicking me when someone in the crowd shouted, 'Don't kick him. He has no hands.' Cobb answered, 'I don't care if he has no feet!'"

Throughout the game, Lucker spewed foul words and was overheard using a racial epithet at Ty Cobb that suggested he was of African descent.

"Ty Cobb sliding home, 1912". - Baseball In Pics

On the other hand, in 1947, Jackie Robinson entered the field in the top of the first inning against the Boston Braves and became the first African American to play in the Major Leagues.

Robinson shattered baseball's six-decade-old colour barrier when he took his position at first base, which not only made him an inspiration to those battling for racial equality, but also a target for those attempting to fight against it.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes