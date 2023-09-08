Mallory Pugh is the wife of Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and a member of the women's national soccer team for the United States. She recently talked about how she went through one of the most challenging years of her life because she trusted in God.

Pugh made Olympic history by becoming the youngest player to compete and score. She also contributed to the USWNT's 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup victory.

However, she did expose something about herself on Soccer.com four years ago, revealing her hidden potential. It turns out that Mallory sings opera, and you can watch a video of her performance on YouTube.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She said, "I can sing opera...there's a video on YouTube everyone can go look up"

The bond between Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs shortstop, proposed to her after several years of dating. On December 3, 2021, he published a snapshot of the proposal. The well-known couple began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in December 2021.

Mallory Pugh is a former University of Colorado student and United States Women's National Soccer Team member. When she scored against Colombia, she broke the Olympic record for the youngest woman to score.

Mallory contributed to the heritage of the USWNT by scoring for her country in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. She became the third-youngest goal scorer in team history at the World Cup. She participated in each team match during the World Cup group stage.

Dansby Swanson was chosen as a backup for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. On September 30, 2022, he hit his 100th career home run. On July 2, 2023, he was chosen as a reserve on the National League roster for his second All-Star team. Mallory and Dansby Swanson have each had outstanding success in their respective fields of expertise.