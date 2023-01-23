New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is not just a great baseball player but also a doting son. Judge's parents, Wayne and Patty Judge, are always heard praising their son.

Once, the All-Star's father recalled that Judge's prodigious baseball abilities had been apparent since his childhood.

In a 2010 interview with Recordnet, Wayne Judge disclosed that Aaron was always an athletic child.

"His mother and I just wanted him to be a really good person. But we knew from a very young age, as soon as we put a ball in his hand, that he had a lot of natural talent," Wayne shared.

In an interview with MLB.com, Judge spoke about his parents and said:

"[They put] Education first and made sure I prioritized everything. [They told me] If I was going to make plans, stick to them. Make sure I'm on a tight schedule and make sure I don't miss anything."

In an interview with TIME magazine, Judge spoke openly about his experiences as a multiracial child growing up in Linden.

Aaron Judge is biracial

Soon after his birth, Aaron was adopted by Patty Judge and Wayne Judge.

Aaron Judge Press Conference

As a result of his mixed heritage and upbringing with white adoptive parents, he was an anomaly. However, Judge didn't come across any discrimination due to his skin color as he lived in a very inclusive neighborhood.

Jack Curry @JackCurryYES and about 2 hours later, she sent a message with 59 . Refreshing tradition/superstition. More pending. Aaron Judge’s mother once told me she messages baseball emojis to friends & family to match his HR total. On Sunday, Patty Judge fired off a message with 58and about 2 hours later, she sent a message with 59. Refreshing tradition/superstition. Morepending. #judge Aaron Judge’s mother once told me she messages baseball emojis to friends & family to match his HR total. On Sunday, Patty Judge fired off a message with 58 ⚾️ and about 2 hours later, she sent a message with 59 ⚾️. Refreshing tradition/superstition. More ⚾️ pending. #judge

Judge claims that despite this, he has always felt included in his neighborhood and peer group.

“Just because I didn’t look like my parents and was a little taller than everyone else and maybe had a little more freckles, no one treated me any different,” Judge said in the interview with TIME Sean Gregory."

Check out the video below:

Erik Boland @eboland11 Aaron Judge giving his mom, Patty, a hug, and then sharing a moment with Roger Maris Jr. outside the Yankees clubhouse Aaron Judge giving his mom, Patty, a hug, and then sharing a moment with Roger Maris Jr. outside the Yankees clubhouse https://t.co/EwYYvgv3hS

Aaron Judge's parents were there to witness his iconic 62nd home run. They were in the stands and were all smiles while witnessing the epic record.

Check out the video below:

