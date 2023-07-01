When will MLB All-Star Reserves be revealed? Date, time and, potential candidates

Voting for the 93rd MLB All-Star game concluded at 12:00 pm ET on June 29, 2022. Fans took to the online ballot to cast their votes to send their favorite stars to the All-Star weekend in Seattle.

With votes cast on a position-by-position basis, fans selected their top choice for each position in both the American and National Leagues. With a couple of exceptions, the top two choices went to a second-round runoff.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and LA Angels stud Shohei Ohtani were the only two players to secure entries by virtue of first-round voting. Nine different teams are represented in the remainder of the starting names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Texas Rangers led the way with four starters for the AL side, including first-time MLB All-Star catcher Jonah Heim. However, fans do not yet know who the pitchers for either side will be, or who will be on the respective benches.

The announcement regarding the remainder of the MLB All-Star team rosters will be made on ESPN at 5:30 ET on July 2. 23 players designated as pitchers and reserved players will be selected by virtue of a "Player's Ballot" in conjunction with the Commissioner's Office.

Many expect players from the Toronto Blue Jays, who are missing an MLB All-Star starter for the first time since 2019, to have several reserves. Three players - Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - all led All-Star voting at their respective positions before being ousted in a late voting surge.

Action will get underway from T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, on July 10 at 8 pm for the Home Run Derby. The superstars will take the field for the 2023 MLB All-Star game on July 11 at 8 pm ET.

The MLB All-Star game is poised to be a strong showing

With so much talent in the 2023 season, the 2023 MLB All-Star game will give fans the rare opportunity to see all of it centralized in one spot. Although the starting lineups are set, there is always ample opportunity for the bench to make an impact late in the game.

As for the All-Star pitchers that we will get to see, the speculation continues to swirl.

Poll : 0 votes