When Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. be Called Up?

When will baseball's top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. be called up to the Toronto Blue Jays?

MiLB: OCT 02 Florida Instructional League - FIL Yankees at FIL Blue Jays

Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the best prospect in Major League Baseball and a lot of people think he could be even better than his father Vladimir Guerrero Sr. Guerrero Sr. played in the MLB for 16 seasons.

He had a .318 batting average with 449 homeruns and 1496 RBI's, along with 181 stolen bases. Guerrero Sr. also had a .381 on-base percentage and he was also a very good fielder in the outfield.

Guerrero Jr. is just 19 years old and he is the best teenage prospect since Bryce Harper. Guerrero Jr. was just recently placed on the seven-day disabled list.

He has played in 53 games so far this season in Double-A with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. His batting average is .407 with 11 homeruns and 55 RBI's, along with three stolen bases. Guerrero Jr. also has a .457 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging percentage.

With the numbers he is putting up, when will he be called up to the Toronto Blue Jays? Well, he isn't projected to reach the majors until next season, but with the way Guerrero Jr. has been progressing in the minor leagues, he could be up even sooner.

The Toronto Blue Jays have already started to discuss whether or not to promote him to the Triple-A affiliate, Buffalo Bison.

There have been some players that have jumped from Double-A to the majors. Guerrero Jr. will now be out for a few games and let's see what he does after the injury.

If Guerrero Jr. continues to rake, he will be promoted to Triple-A in no time. He is also a very good fielder.

However, with third baseman Josh Donaldson being an unrestricted free agent after this season, it is very possible the Blue Jays could shop him because they won't be in playoff contention by then and call up Guerrero Jr. Donaldson is 32 years old and they probably don't plan on re-signing him.

Another thing that could come into play is that once Guerrero Jr. is called up, he will most likely be playing every day for the rest of the season and I don't think the Blue Jays want to lose his rookie eligibility this season.

The odds are Guerrero Jr. will be Toronto's opening day third baseman in 2019, but it wouldn't surprise me if he was called up sooner.