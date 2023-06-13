Former MLB star Jose Canseco called out WWE star Logan Paul in Novermber 2020. In return, Paul delivered a knockout punch to Canseco in a fiery Twitter exchange.

"I will fight anyone of the Logan Brothers they have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills,” Canseco tweeted.

To this, Paul had an epic reply:

"No problem. i love smashing cansecos."

Logan Paul and Jose Canseco had history. In 2020, Josie Canseco, a Victoria's Secret model and Jose's daughter, had a brief relationship with Logan Paul. But the romance didn't endure very long. Logan reportedly indicated he wasn't the one for her and that she was becoming too self-centered.

Jose Canseco on his daughter's breakup with Logan Paul

In 2020, Jose Canseco said publicly that the couple's breakup was unpleasant and that there was a lot of drama after it. Canseco even went on to advise Logan Paul to contact his management right then as he wanted to fight him.

"Okay since you like smashing Canseco Logan get ahold of my agent Mike Maguire let's get this done" Jose said.

Canseco made a name for himself as one of the best power hitters in the game while playing with the Oakland Athletics. He was a six-time All-Star and earned the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in 1986 and 1988, respectively. Canseco won two World Series; with the Oakland A's in 1989 and then with the New York Yankees in 2000.

2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Canseco acknowledged taking performance-enhancing drugs during his big league playing career and claimed that most MLB players took steroids. He said so in his 2005 autobiography "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big." He played boxing and mixed martial arts after leaving Major League Baseball.

