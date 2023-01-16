Former Yankee catcher Gary Sanchez took a sly dig at Astros second baseman Jose Altuve for refusing to take off his jersey in celebration back in 2020.

Sanchez was obviously referring to Altuve’s walk-off homer against the Yankees in the 2019 American League Championship Series, which Houston incidentally won. This spurred speculation that Altuve was wearing a buzzer that alerted him to where and what Chapman was pitching.

The Yankee catcher didn’t shy away from making any promises of his own. He said he’d rip everything off if he ever hit a homer or took his team to the World Series finals.

“I can tell you that if I hit a homer and I get my team to the World Series, they can rip off my pants. Everything. They can rip everything off,” a smiling Sanchez said, through an interpreter, at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

When asked if he thought that Altuve was wearing a device while batting, Sanchez said:

“He stayed back pretty well on that pitch. But they asked (Altuve), ‘What were you looking for in that at-bat?’ And he said he was looking for an off-speed. I don’t know. It’s a good question.”

When asked if he thought the New York Yankees were cheated out of a pennant, Sanchez said:

“It’s hard to say, but at the same time, if you analyze the advantage, I can tell you that as a hitter, if I know something is coming, I’m going to have a higher percentage of being more successful.”

Gary Sanchez is a two-time MLB All-Star

Gary Sanchez made his full MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015. He broke onto the scene with his record-breaking rookie debut in 2016, being named the American League's Rookie of the Month and Player of the Month in August 2016.

Sanchez was named an All-Star twice in his career and won the Silver Slugger award once.

Sanchez is the fastest catcher in MLB history to hit 100 home runs.

