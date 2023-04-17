Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and pop-star Jennifer Lopez dated for a few years and were regarded as one of the most powerful couples. Unfortunately, after spending some good years together, they finally separated in 2021. Rodriguez's breakup with Lopez brought him closer to his estranged ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez and Scurtis tied the knot in 2002 but their relationship saw many ups and downs before finally getting divorced in 2008. The two share two daughters Natasha and Ella.

In 2021, as reported by US Weekly, a source said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now that J. Lo’s out of the picture, [Cynthia] is spending more time with the kids and Alex altogether. He’ll invite her to accompany them to certain events or just to go out to eat. It makes the girls happy too to see their parents getting along well and getting to be together as a family again.

"Rodriguez doesn’t need support to get him through a breakup. He’s a strong guy and has a lot going on in his life. He’s more so hanging with Cynthia because she and [her husband] Angel [Nicolas] keep him company and are part of his inner circle that he trusts.”

Cynthia is now married to Angel Nicolas.

Alex Rodriguez had a million dollar proposal for ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

In 2019, while they were dating, Alex took his relationship with J.Lo to the next level by popping the question on the beach while they were on vacation in the Bahamas. He gave Lopez a stunning, million-dollar emerald-cut diamond ring. It was later discovered that the former baseball player had practiced the proposal with his helper the previous three days. Even former President Obama wrote the newly engaged a handwritten note of congratulations.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard

Cynthia and Rodriguez are often spotted with their girls together. After breaking up with Rodriguez, Jennifer got back with her former lover Ben Affleck. The two are now married.

Poll : 0 votes