Derek Jeter, a former MLB darling, dated a lot of ladies when he was younger. Mariah Carey was one of the first few women he dated after moving to New York and becoming a Yankee. As a teenager, the former shortstop had pictures of the singer on his walls.

He had romantic aspirations of dating and marrying her. Jeter faced some difficulties while dating Carey, though. For those who are unaware, Carey was already wed to producer Tommy Mottola at the time Jeter and Carey began dating.

Years later, the singer explained what went into pursuing her happily ever after with the former Yankee in her 2020 biography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Carey had to file for divorce from her former husband for the singer and the former Yankee to start a committed relationship. She detailed how her divorce accelerated things in her memoir.

Carey said, "On that flight, I wasn’t afraid. I was incredibly vulnerable and raw. I’d closed and opened a door. My romantic life up until then had been so grim, why not believe in a fairy tale? I couldn’t wait to fall into his arms with divorce papers in hand."

Carey and Jeter's relationship did not last long, even though she came very close to living her fairy tale. However, the singer had discussed her relationship with Jeter numerous times.

Mariah Carey explained her relationship with Derek Jeter

On September 29, 2020, pop superstar Mariah Carey released her autobiography, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," in which she admitted to having an illicit relationship with Derek Jeter. In 1997, Carey and Jeter initially connected at a party and immediately hit it off. After spending more time together and developing a strong bond, the couple had their first "warm, slow, intoxicating kiss" on the HOFer's roof.

Carey and Jeter, however, refrained from going any farther and opted for loyalty over dishonor. At the time, Carey was wed to Tommy Mottola, and as she stated, she didn't want to "cheapen" her connection with Derek Jeter by going too far. Mariah and Mottola got divorced in March 1998.

She saw meeting Derek Jeter as an opportunity to make a fresh start and leave her past troubles behind. She had the opportunity to reclaim her independence and use her judgment.

