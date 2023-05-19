Yankees duo Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez formed a solid partnership in the Bronx during the early 2000s, but it was not always smooth sailing between the two superstars of the game.

Derek Jeter #2 and Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees chat while warming up prior to the 5th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals on August 13, 2010 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The pair made the rounds in the news for their tumultuous relationship at the time, with Jeter going on record saying that Rodriguez was actually “no true friend” after the latter's infamous interview with Esquire in 2001 that went viral.

In conversation with author Scott Raab, Alex Rodriguez opened a can of worms when he publicly downplayed Jeter’s immense contributions to the Yankees' championship-winning teams, going on to say that even though he was captain, he never had to lead because of the widespread of talent around him.

“He’s reserved, quiet. Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So he’s never had to lead,” Rodriguez said in the interview. “He doesn’t have to, he can just go and play and have fun, and hit second."

Derek Jeter hit back at Rodriguez during his seven-part docu-series about his career, titled The Captain, with the former New York Yankees shortstop conceding that the bad blood between the duo started way before the two joined forces in New York.

“Those comments bothered me because, like I said, I’m very, very loyal,” Jeter said in the upcoming documentary, per the New York Post. “As a friend, I’m loyal. I just looked at it as, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.’ And then it was the media. The constant hammer to the nail. They just kept hammering it in. It just became noise, which frustrated me. Just constant noise.

Jeter discussed how trust and loyalty go hand in hand, and how he doesn't consider A-Rod a trustworthy friend.

“But then it goes back to the trust, the loyalty. This is how the guy feels. He’s not a true friend, is how I felt. Because I wouldn’t do it to a friend” - Jeter concluded.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodrguez resolved their differences in 2022

After years of rifts and tension between the two Yankees' legends, the duo was captured hugging on the set of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN in 2022, much to the relief of most baseball fans.

Derek Jeter and A-Rod's friendship dates back to their college days when the two squared off against each other representing the University of Miami and the University of Michigan. A year later, they found themselves playing together in the minor leagues.

A-Rod joined forces with Jeter in 2004 at the Bronx, bringing numerous accolades back to New York during his time with the organization.

