Zack Greinke gave an unconventional team talk that turned the fortune in LA Dodgers' favor back in 2013.

Molly Knight’s book about the Los Angeles Dodgers, “The Best Team Money Can Buy,” describes a team meeting in 2013.

A team meeting was held after the Dodgers' missteps in 2013, just before they sealed the NL West. Don Mattingly convened the meeting and instructed his subordinates to relax. Then, Greinke took a stand - an extraordinary action considering how rarely he expresses himself in like way.

He said, "I've got something to say." The space was silent.

“Some of you guys have been doing the number two and not washing your hands. It’s not good. I noticed it even happening earlier today. So if you guys could just be better about it, that would be great.”

Greinke settled down. The group was unsure about his sincerity. They laughed when they realized he was. Then, much looser than before, they entered the field and defeated the Diamondbacks. They won the division two days later and dove into the Dbacks pool.

Zack Greinke's net worth

39-year-old veteran pitcher Zack Greinke is proof that time is just a number. The pitcher's 20th season in the majors has seen him complete most of his goals. He should be able to fetch a sum comparable to the $13 million he made in 2022.

This is another rich contract for the former Cy Young Award winner, who has made $330 million in his 19-year professional career.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Greinke's estimated net worth is $120 million. After his next deal, that sum will only rise.

Pitcher Zack Greinke

The Kansas City Royals selected Greinke with the sixth overall pick in the 2002 MLB draft and he made his debut in 2004.

He later played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Houston Astros before signing as a free agent with the Royals before the start of the season.

