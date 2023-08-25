Where is Rickey Hill now? "The Hill" protagonist's current whereabouts, explored

Rickey Hill is the protagonist of the upcoming drama film The Hill. It tells the true story of the baseball player who defied the odds and made it into professional baseball despite a debilitating disability. Where is he now?

The events of the movie took place in the 2970s, as that's when his baseball career happened. Right now, Rickey Hill currently sharing his Christian faith with the world. He gives credit to God for his brief but inspiring baseball career.

Beyond his four-year stint in the minor leagues, Hill did not pursue baseball. His spinal issues cut short the dream he was pursuing and he decided not to stay within the sport.

Rickey Hill is getting a movie

Hill spent most of his time in the minors. Across four seasons at varying levels in the minors, he hit .298 with a SLG of .476. His minor league OPS was .876. He had a decent career as an outfielder and first baseman.

Rickey Hill never made it to the majors like this player

The Hill is a biopic and sports drama about baseball player Rickey Hill, who overcame a physical handicap in order to try out for an MLB scout.

The movie was directed by Jeff Celentano and written by Angelo Pizzo and Scott Marshall Smith. It stars Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford, Joelle Carter, Randy Houser, Jesse Berry, Bonnie Bedelia and Scott Glenn.