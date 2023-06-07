Where is the Yankee Stadium smoke coming from? 'Unhealthy haze' raises major safety concerns

Last night's matchup at Yankee Stadium between the Yankees and White Sox has drawn interest from across the league, and it had nothing to do with the actual gameplay. The main story from last night's action was the smokey haze that lingered above the stadium, leaving some to question what was happening and where the smoke came from.

The smoke made its way to Yankee Stadium from the enormous wildfires that have ravaged Eastern Canada. The smoke that is lingering over the city has come from the fires that are currently burning their way through Eastern Canada, which have left cities such as New York City under an air quality alert.

"Here’s what Yankee Stadium looks like right now because of the Canadian wildfires ([email protected]_1)" - @TalkinYanks

Canadian provinces such as Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick are currently engulfed in wildfires, with a reported 414 fires burning throughout the region on Tuesday. 239 of those fires were declared "out of control," by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

While the exact cause of the wildfires has yet to be determined, the hot and dry conditions helped create an environment that allowed the fire to spread quickly and dramatically. There has been an estimated 6.7 million acres burned so far this year throughout Canada.

Tom Chapman 🇺🇸 @realTomChapman Thick bands of smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada are drifting into Virginia. Everything is bathed in a surreal yellowish haze. The fires are 1,000 km away. Thick bands of smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada are drifting into Virginia. Everything is bathed in a surreal yellowish haze. The fires are 1,000 km away. https://t.co/Qb2IQGm4xy

"Thick bands of smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada are drifting into Virginia. Everything is bathed in a surreal yellowish haze. The fires are 1,000 km away." - @realTomChapman

The Toronto Blue Jays have already announced that the roof of their stadium will be closed on Wednesday night before their matchup against the Houston Astros.

There is a chance that Wednesday's game could be postponed if the air quality does not improve at Yankee Stadium

Officials from the MLB have been in communication with environmental and health experts about the growing concern about the air quality around the stadium for Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

"Outside of Yankee Stadium right now. @MLB needs to postpone this game." - @JimmyRandazzo

The status of Wednesday's game remains unclear, as the Commissioner's office has the authority to either postpone or reschedule to matchup if there is a health risk to the fans and players. The Philadelphia Phillies home game is also under consideration to be postponed.

In 2020, the MLB postponed two different Seattle Mariners games because of the air quality, so it is entirely possible that it could be the same for Wednesday's matchup. The 2020 postponements were due to the wildfires that ravaged California.

