Which Angels players have 3000+ hits in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29

Getting 3,000 hits in baseball is very challenging, and only a few members of the Los Angeles Angels have done so. Over the years of their history, they've had a number of prominent hitters, including two of the best today (Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani).

Rod Carew is an excellent option here. The MLB slugger played for the Angels from 1979 to 1985 and earned 3,053 hits in his Hall of Fame career. At the time of writing, he had been used in 42% of people's answers here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29: Which Angels players have 3000+ hits in their career?

Albert Pujols is another player who achieved this feat and played for the Angels. From 2012 to 2021, the future Hall of Famer was a member of the team. He recorded 3,384 hits in total, so he qualifies perfectly. 47% of users had tried him here at the time of writing.

Albert Pujols recorded 3000 hits with the Angels

Perhaps the most rare answer for this prompt is Rickey Henderson. The longtime MLB superstar played for the Angels in only half of the 1997 season after a trade. Still, he earned 3,055 hits, so he qualifies. At 4%, this could be the rarest answer here.

This is a pretty difficult prompt since there are so few answers to it, but this should help you get the right answer.