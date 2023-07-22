Which Angels players have won the MVP award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 22

The puzzle for July 22's MLB Immaculate Grid consists of LA Angels players who have earned the MVP award. The final rows and columns of today's MLB Immaculate Grid crossword puzzle contain statistics. Fans must include athletes who have received MVP awards during their careers.

Four players have taken home the MVP trophy for the Angels throughout their careers. The four players are Don Baylor, Vladimir Guerrero, Shohei Ohtani, and Mike Trout.

Don Baylor: Don Baylor is an American professional baseball player and manager. Baylor played first base, left field, and designated hitter throughout his 19 seasons in the MLB. He was a power hitter who was renowned for crowding the plate.

Vladimir Guerrero: Vladimir Guerrero is a former professional baseball player from the Dominican Republic. He played right field and was a designated hitter for 16 seasons in the MLB. He has stints with the Texas Rangers (2010), Baltimore Orioles (2011), Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2004–2009), and Montreal Expos (1996–2003).

Shohei Ohtani: Shohei Ohtani, often known by his monikers as "Shotime" and "The Unicorn," is a Japanese professional baseball pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder with the LA Angels. He had previously played for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Pacific League of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

Mike Trout: Mike Trout is a center fielder for LA. He was born on August 7, 1991, in the United States. Trout has been selected to 11 MLB All-Star Games, has won the Silver Slugger Award nine times, and has been named the American League's (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) three times (in 2014, 2016, and 2019). Trout has also been selected for 11 MLB All-Star Games.

Angels' Shohei Ohtani and Yankees' Aaron Judge have won back-to-back ROTY and MVP

Aaron Judge has played in five All-Star games for the New York Yankees. After six productive seasons, Judge was chosen as the Yankees captain, becoming the team's first captain since Derek Jeter's retirement in 2014.

Following a record-breaking 2022 campaign in which Judge hit 62 home runs during the regular season, Judge broke Roger Maris' AL home run record.

In his first season with the team, the current Yanks roster leader won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2017. The American League MVP honor was also given to him for his outstanding 2022 season.

On the other hand, Shohei Ohtani, who made it all the way from Japan to MLB, won the Rookie of the Year title in 2018 in his debut season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since then, as the lone two-way player in the league, he has had seasons that set records.

