Which Baltimore Orioles players have also played for Chicago White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 03

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 91st puzzle was released on Monday, July 3. The daily internet game allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

For those who aren't aware of the game, the MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that includes different categories above each grid. Moreover, players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the corresponding answer.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans can look forward to achieving their very own immaculate game every day.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 3

Former Baltimore Orioles star Harold Baines

Here are the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 3rd:

Player who played for the Orioles and Cardinals: Matt Wieters

Player who played for the Orioles and White Sox: Harold Baines

Player who played for the Orioles and had 200+ hits in a season: Cal Ripken Jr.

Player who played for the Reds and Cardinals: Scott Rolen

Player who played for the Reds and White Sox: Ken Griffey Jr.

Player who played for the Reds and had 200+ hits in a season: Pete Rose

Player who played for the Cardinals and Athletics: Mark McGwire

Player who played for the Athletics and White Sox: Frank Thomas

Player who played for the Athletics and had 200+ hits in a season: Miguel Tejada

Harold Baines was a rather easy name to add to today's MLB Immaculate Grid box. This is primarily because he had three separate stints in Baltimore and Chicago as well.

Baines initially joined the White Sox in 1980 and played 10 seasons with the franchise. He signed for the Orioles in 1993 and had a three-year sojourn with the team.

The hitter returned to Chicago in 1996 for a brief spell before switching back to Baltimore in 1997. Baines played his final season for the Orioles in 2000 before making a final return to the White Sox the following year.

MLB players who have played for both the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox

There have been a total of 253 MLB players that have played for both the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox. Some of the most prominent names that have donned the jerseys for both teams include:

Ozzie Guillen

Harold Baines

Luis Aparicio

Sherm Lollar

Jim Rivera

