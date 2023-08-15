Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Athletics? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

On August 15, MLB Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics.

Each day, the Immaculate Grid publishes a new puzzle for the enjoyment of baseball fans everywhere. The 3 x 3 grid comes equipped with three hints on the x-axis and three hints on the x-axis. It is then up to users to use the clues to populate the squares with the names of MLB players, past and present.

Let's take a look at some of the names that can be used for this part of the August 15 Immaculate Grid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 135. Retweet or reply with your score" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays | Immaculate Grid August 15 2023

Current Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman has also played for the Oakland Athletics. A 25th overall pick by the A's in 2014, Chapman made his debut with the team in 2017, and hit .278/.356/.508 with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs to finish seventh in MVP winning, and collect his first Gold Glove. After another strong 2021, Chapman was traded to the Blue Jays, where his 35 doubles currently lead the AL in 2023.

Expand Tweet

""Them: "Matt Chapman doesn't hit clutch hits" Matt Chapman: "and I took that personally..."" - Brennan Delaney

Current Texas Rangers star Marcus Semien had rewarded years on both teams. In 2019, the utility infielder hit .285/.369/.582 in an AL-best 747 plate appearances. During his 2021 season as a member of the Blue Jays, Semien was one of the best hitters around. He hit 45 home runs, 102 RBIs, and had an OPS of .873, winning a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award.

Josh Donaldson is known for his intense play and emotional attitude. In 2013, he burst onto the scene for the A's, hitting .301/.384/.499 with 24 home runs and 93 RBIs. Two years later, he hit 41 home runs, 123 RBIs, and led the league in total bases with 352 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. However, his later career would falter. Now an injury-prone 37-year old, many believe he has played his final game in MLB.

Expand Tweet

"Posting random Blue Jays Highlights until Opening Day - Day 27: 2015: Josh Donaldson hits a Walk-Off HR vs the White Sox" - Aidan

Another current Toronto Blue Jays player was a former member of the A's, qualifying him for today's Immaculate Grid. In his six years pitching for Oakland between 2015 and 2021, starter Chris Bassitt went from being an obscure bullpen name to a Cy Young contender. In 2021, the 6-foot-5 right hander posted a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts. He came to the Jays before the 2023 season, after a stint with the New York Mets. Bassitt currently owns an 11-6 record and 3.95 ERA in an AL-high 25 starts this season.