Which Brewers players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6 

August 6's MLB Immaculate Grid is a treat for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox fans as it quizzes baseball enthusiasts about the players to have represented both teams.

José Valentín might not be the most celebrated name in baseball history, but the former Puerto Rican shortstop was a regular feature for the Brewers and White Sox during his career.

Initially picked up by the San Diego Padres as a free agent in 1986, Valentin made his MLB debut for the Brewers in 1992. He spent eight years with the franchise before making the switch to Chicago.

Valentin's efficiency as an outfielder declined with age, forcing him to handle duties at third base, and second base for the White Sox. He hit his career-high 30 home runs in his last season with the club in 2004.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 6: Other Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox players

Carlos Lee: The former Panamanian first baseman made his Major League debut for the White Sox in 1999. He finished seventh in the AL Rookie of the Year voting that year, racking up 16 homers in his rookie year.

Lee's numbers scaled up significantly in the next few seasons as he registered 20+ home runs in five consecutive seasons for the White Sox. However, he was traded to the Brewers after the 2004 season.

The three-time All-Star hit 32 homers in his first season with the Brewers, garnering him the Silver Slugger award that season. The following season, Lee struck a career-high 37 home runs while representing the Brewers and the Texas Rangers.

Ray Durham: The former MLB second baseman spent the majority of his 14-year-long career with the White Sox after debuting in 1995. Durham was one of the most prominent leadoff hitters in the division during his tenure with the White Sox.

He made the All-Star game twice while representing Chicago before moving to the Oakland Athletics in 2002. However, Durham's final MLB season came for the Brewers in 2008.

Ken Berry: It will need a jog down memory lane for baseball enthusiasts to acknowledge the achievements of Ken Berry.

However, it is worth the effort as the former center fielder was an integral part of the White Sox's 'The Impossible Dream' in 1967. Berry made his Major League debut for the White Sox in 1962 and remained with the team until 1970, winning the Gold Glove in his final season with the franchise.

He moved to the Brewers in 1974 but was traded to the Cleveland Indians a year later, his final season in the MLB.