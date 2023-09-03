Which Brewers players have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3 

The Milwaukee Brewers have had players win the Gold Glove in their history. For those looking to complete today's MLB Immaculate Grid, naming one of those players is very important. Here's who did just that.

Unfortunately, there aren't that many options. The Brewers haven't been around for all that long, so there were fewer seasons to choose from. However, Lorenzo Cain recently won a Gold Glove in the outfield for Milwaukee. At the time of writing, though, 23% of people had used his name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3: Which Brewers players have won a Gold Glove?

Here is the full list of Brewers Gold Gloves:

George Scott (1972 - First Base)

George Scott (1973 - First Base)

George Scott (1974 - First Base)

George Scott (1975 - First Base)

George Scott (1976 - First Base)

Cecil Cooper (1979 - First Base)

Sixto Lezcano (1979 - Outfield)

Cecil Cooper (1980 - First Base)

Robin Yount (1982 - Shortstop)

Carlos Gomez (2013 - Center Field)

Lorenzo Cain (2019 - Center Field)

Carlos Gomez won a Gold Glove for the Brewers

In their 54 year history, only 11 players have ever secured a Gold Glove. For a comparison, the Cleveland Guardians had four Gold Glove winners in 2022 alone.

This prompt could prove to be difficult since there are only 11 possible answers. However, Cain won the award in 2019, which is quite recent. That, and this article, should help you find the right answer to use today.