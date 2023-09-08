Which Cardinals players have a 200+ K season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 8

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 159th puzzle on Friday, Sept. 8. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

Today, one grid requires fans to guess which St. Louis Cardinals player has recorded more than 200 strikeouts in a season.

One of the few players to have recently achieved the feat is Jack Flaherty.

Flaherty made his MLB debut for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. He played just under seven seasons with the team before joining the Baltimore Orioles last month.

In the 2019 season, Flaherty racked up 231 strikeouts while playing for the Cardinals. The pitcher also earned All-MLB Second Team honors that year.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 8: Other Cardinals players who have recorded a 200+ K season

Adam Wainwright

Wainwright recorded 219 strikeouts for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2013 MLB season. He also recorded 213 strikeouts in 2010 and 212 strikeouts in the 2009 campaign.

Wainwright is a three-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner. He also helped the Cardinals win the World Series title in 2006.

Earlier this year, Wainwright announced that he would retire from baseball after the 2023 MLB season.

Carlos Martinez

Martinez spent nine years with the Cardinals from 2013 to 2021. He recorded 217 strikeouts in the 2017 season while playing for St. Louis.

Martinez earned two All-Star honors during his time with the Cardinals. However, he has remained a free agent since leaving the St. Louis outfit.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.