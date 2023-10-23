Which Cardinals players have recorded .300+ batting average in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The grid is refreshed every 24 hours, giving fans the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day. Players are given one guess to fill each of the nine squares.

On Monday, Oct. 23, one grid requires fans to guess which St. Louis Cardinals player has recorded more than a .300 batting average in a season. Interestingly, there are 462 players to choose from.

One player who fits the bill is Albert Pujols. He played with the Cardinals from 2001 to 2011 and for one season in 2022. The hitter had 10 seasons, where he had a batting average higher than .300.

Pujols ended his MLB career with 11 All-Star honors and six Silver Slugger Awards. He also helped the Cardinals win two World Series titles and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have donned the St. Louis jersey.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 23: Other Cardinals players who have recorded more than a .300 batting average in a season?

Yadier Molina

Molina played his entire 19-year career in the MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals. In five of those seasons, he had a batting average of over .300.

Molina earned 10 All-Star honors and won nine Gold Glove Awards. He also helped the Cardinals win two World Series titles.

Jose Martinez

Martinez played with the Cardinals for four seasons, from 2016 to 2019. He recorded three seasons with a batting average of over .300.

After leaving St. Louis, he had brief stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs in 2020.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.