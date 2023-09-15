Which Cardinals players have won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For the 166th puzzle on Friday, Sept. 15, one grid requires fans to guess which St. Louis Cardinals player has won the MVP award. Interestingly, there have been 14 players who have won the coveted award while playing for the St. Louis franchise.

The most recent player to claim the award is Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt joined the Cardinals in 2019 and continues to play for the team. The baseman won the NL MVP award in 2022.

Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star. He has won four Gold Glove awards and five Silver Slugger awards.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 15: Other Cardinals players who have won MVP award

Albert Pujols

Pujols played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2001 to 2011. He won the NL MVP three times (2005, 2008 and 2009). The baseman returned to the Cardinals for one season in 2022.

Pujols earned 11 All-Star honors during his career in the MLB. He also won two World Series titles with the Cardinals.

Willie McGee

McGee had his first stint with the Cardinals from 1982 to 1990. He won the NL MVP in 1985. The outfielder had his second stint with the St. Louis team from 1996 to 1999.

McGee earned four All-Star honors during his career in the Majors. He also won the World Series in 1982.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.