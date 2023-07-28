Which Colorado Rockies have recorded 200+ K pitching seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 28

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid puzzled baseball fans as the daily internet game features Colorado Rockies players that have recorded a 200+ K pitching season.

The daily puzzle game, run by Baseball Reference, pitted the Colorado Rockies as the last clue in the vertical plane, while 200+ K season pitching was the third clue on the horizontal plane.

Three Colorado players managed to achieve the milestone in MLB history.

Pedro Astacio was the first Colorado player to reach the feat during a record-breaking 1999 season. The former MLB pitcher grabbed the spotlight after he managed a shutout, along with striking out ten batters on his MLB debut.

Astacio managed 210 strikeouts in the 1999 season for Colorado. His return of 749 strikeouts between 1997 and 2001 was the highest by a Colorado player in the MLB before Ubaldo Jimenez surpassed his tally in 2011.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 28: Other players who recorded 200+ K pitching seasons for the Rockies

Ubaldo Jimenez: Jiminez became the second player in the franchise's history to accumulate more than 200 strikeouts in a season.

He recorded 214 strikeouts in the 2010 season, breaking Astacio's record for most strikeouts by a Colorado player in a season. He also represented the National League in the 2010 All-Star game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The same season he also set the single-season record for most wins by a Colorado player.

Before he was traded to the Cleveland Indians, Jimenez surpassed Astacio's tally of 749 strikeouts to lead the charts for strikeouts for the Rockies.

Germán Márquez: The Venezuelan pitcher has been one of the most consistent performers for Colorado over the last few years.

Although the Tampa Bay Rays added Márquez to their 40-man roster after the 2015 season, his MLB debut came for Colorado in 2016.

That year, he achieved fifth place in the National League's Rookie of the Year ranking.

The 2018 season saw Márquez hit unprecedented numbers for his side, managing a career-high 230 strikeouts. His tally of 230 strikeouts is the fourth-highest by a pitcher in an MLB season.

He has 983 strikeouts to his name, only behind Jorge De La Rosa's tally of 985 in the all-time charts for Colorado in MLB history.