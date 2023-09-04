Which Dodgers players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4

Each day, fans around the MLB look forward to the newest edition of Immaculate Grid. Despite its relatively young age, the online quiz game has enjoyed massive uptake among fans everywhere.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows fairly simple rules. Users must take into account the three clues on each axes to make informed estimations as to the values of the nine squares. Users must populate the intersecting squares with names of relevant MLB players.

On September 4, users were asked to name players who have appeared in uniform for both the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the Seattle Mariners. Here are some possible answers.

Players who have played for Dodgers and Mariners | MLB Immaculate Grid September 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the first team that Adrian Beltre ever played for. Making his debut in 1998, it would be some years before the Dominican third baseman reached esteemed status in the league. In 2004, Beltre hit .334/.388/.629 with a league-best 48 home runs and 121 RBIs. In 2005, the Mariners inked him to a five-year deal worth $64 million. He would spend five seasons in Seattle before joining the Texas Rangers, with whom he would become the first-ever Dominican player to record his 3,000th hit. When he retired in 2018, Beltre was the only third baseman in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 400 home runs.

The best season of Venezuelan outfielder Franklin Gutierrez' career came in 2009, his first with the Seattle Mariners. "El Guti" recorded a personal best of 18 home runs and 70 RBIs. The next season, his play in the outfield won him a Gold Glove. Arhtritis kept him off the field for the entire 2014 season. Gutierrez inked a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Dodgers in 2017, but lagging injuries limited him to just 35 games wherein he recorded one home run and eight RBIs before announcing his retirement.

Current San Francisco Giants outfielder AJ Pollock also makes out IG list today. A 2015 Gold Glover with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pollock recorded at least 15 home runs in three straight seasons with the Dodgers (2019-2021) and was dealt to the Mariners in 2022, appearing in just 49 games before again being shipped down the coast to play for the Giants.

In 1995, 21-year old Mexican Dodgers starter Ismail Valdez began turning heads around the league. The young stud posted an ERA of 3.05 in 27 starts, striking out 150 over 197 innings, and amassing a record of 13-11. Although Valdez would finish in Rookie of the Year consideration, his career took something of a nosedive soon after. Valdez became a journeyman, and one of the team he represented in the coming years were the Mariners. In 2002, Valdez posted a 4.93 in eight starts in Seattle.