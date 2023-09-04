Which Dodgers players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox. These two teams seem to have nothing in common, but 169 players have been on both franchises. It's your job to name one today.

Yasmani Grandal is a perfect example of this. The catcher was with the Dodgers from 2015 to 2018 and then joined the White Sox in 2020. He is still with the team to this day and was used by 8% of players at the time of writing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4: Which Dodgers players have also played for the White Sox?

Here are some other options for players who suited up for both the Dodgers and White Sox:

Hanser Alberto (2022 with LAD, 2023 with CWS)

Sandy Alomar (2006 with LAD, 2001-2006 with CWS)

Jon Garland (2009-2011 with LAD, 2000-2007 with CWS)

Andruw Jones (2008 with LAD, 2010 with CWS)

Craig Kimbrel (2022 with LAD, 2021 with CWS)

Paul Konerko (1997-1998 with LAD, 1999-2014 with CWS)

Manny Ramirez (2008-2010 with LAD, 2010 with CWS)

Hanser Alberto played for the Dodgers and White Sox

Pitcher Edwin Jackson, who has played for almost half of the MLB, qualifies here, too. From 2003 to 2005, he was with the LA Dodgers. In 2010, he joined the White Sox for two seasons.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. All 169 players are listed there, so any random MLB player who's played for both the teams will be on the list and can help you lower your rarity score by a wide margin.