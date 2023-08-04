Which Dodgers players have recorded 40+ home runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 4

Excitement from the MLB Immaculate Grid challenges is sweeping across the baseball world. Each day, fans have the opportunity to put their baseball knowledge to the test.

Underpinned by Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid releases a new 3 x 3 grid on a daily basis. All nine squares need to populated by users by entering the name of a player at the intersecting values. Clues pointing users toward players include teams, as well as career achievements.

On August 4, the Immaculate Grid came out with the latest puzzle. Among other questions, users were asked to name which Los Angeles Dodgers players have hit 40 or more home runs in a season. Let's have a look at which names you can use to keep your grid streak alive.

Players who have hit 40 more home runs as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers | Immaculate Grid August 4

The most recent Los Angeles Dodgers player to hit the 40-home run mark was Cody Bellinger in 2019. Just two years earlier, the Arizona-native hit 39 home runs to win the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year Award, His success, however, would be short-lived.

After hitting 115 home runs alongside a slashline of .305/.406/.629 alongside his 47 home runs to win the 2019 NL MVP, Bellinger's career took a nosedive. After 2022, he was released by the Dodgers after hitting just .193 over the previous two seasons.

2016 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Mike Piazza hit 40 home runs for the Dodgers in both 1997 and 1999. Another NL Rookie of the Year, his 396 home runs as a catcher serve as an MLB record. Piazza currently serves as the manager of the Italian National Baseball Team.

Shawn Green holds the single-season Dodgers home run record, having hit 49 in 2001. Green came to the Dodgers in 2000 after winning a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays a year earlier. In 2002, Green hit 42 home runs, earning his first and only All-Star role as a Dodger.

Another viable August 4 Grid answer is the legendary Duke Snider. Snider hit the most 40+ home runs in Dodgers history, having hit the milestone five times for the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1950s. The 1980 Hall of Fame inductee retired as a 38 year old member of the San Francisco Giants in 1964.