Which Giants players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid shares a new puzzle for the delight of baseball fans everywhere. With over 170 editions released to date, the Baseball Reference game serves as a one-stop-shop for putting your MLB knowledge to the test.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple concept. The daily grid is comprised of nine squares that users must populate. In order to arrive at the right conclusion, players must take into account the six clues to arrive at the answers.

On September 26, the Immaculate Grid asked, among other things, which players have appeared for both the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Let's take a look at some possible answers.

Which players have appeared for both the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks | Immaculate Grid September 26

Left handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner made his debut for the Giants in 2009. One year later, the 21-year old logged 204 innings on the bump, amassing a 13-13 record, a 3.21 ERA, and 191 strikeouts to finish in the Cy Young conversation. Between 2013 and 2016, Bumgarner was a four-time All-Star, and helped his team considerably to win the 2012 World Series. In 2019, Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was released in 2023 after pitching to an ERA over 10 in 4 starts.

After a decade playing for the Tampa Bay Rays, third baseman Evan Longoria. In late 2017, Longoria was traded to the Giants. In his first season in the Bay, Longoria hit .244/.281/.413 with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs. In 2023, Longoria inked a one-year deal with $4 million with the Diamondbacks. After homering against the Rays on June 27, Longoria joined the exclusive list of players who have hit a home run against all 30 MLB teams.

At 6-foot-10, Randy Johnson was the tallest player in MLB history. The winner of the 1995 AL Cy Young Award with the Seattle Mariners, Johnson began being touted as one of the best pitchers ever after joining the D-Backs. Between 1999 and 2002, Johnson won four straight Cy Young Awards, and a World Series. He retired after appearing in 22 games for the 2009 Giants. His 303 wins are fifth most ever registered by a left-handed pitcher.

Infielder Matt Williams began his career with the 1987 San Francisco Giants. In 1990, Williams hit 33 home runs, and a league-leading 122 RBIs, winning the first of his four career Silver Sluggers. After a brief interlude with the 1997 Cleveland Indians, Williams joined the D-Backs, where his slashline of .303/.3344/.536 in 1999 earned him the final All-Star nod of his career.