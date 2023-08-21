Which Giants players have also played for Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have one of the most iconic rivalries in baseball. Despite that, and its long history, there have been plenty of players to cross the rivalry lines. Today's MLB Immaculate Grid tasks players with finding out who did just that.

Orel Hershiser is known for playing for the LA Dodgers, but he spent one season across the road in San Francisco. From 1983 to 2000, he was with the Dodgers and took a brief break in 1998 with the Giants. At the time of writing, just 1% of people had used Hershiser.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21: Which Giants players have also played for Dodgers?

Here are some other answers to this prompt:

Charlie Culberson (2016-2017 with LAD, 2012 with SFG)

David Huff (2015 with LAD, 2014 with SFG)

Jeff Kent (2005-2008 with LAD, 1997-2002 with SFG)

Shelby Miller (2023 with LAD, 2022 with SFG)

Joc Pederson (2014-2020 with LAD, 2022-2023 with SFG)

Sergio Romo (2008-2016 with SFC, 2017 with LAD)

Dusty Baker, the current manager of the Houston Astros, is a player who was on both the Giants and Dodgers. He spent the 1976-1983 seasons with LA and went to San Francisco the next season in 1984.

Dusty Baker played for the Giants and Dodgers

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There, a database can be found with every single player who's played for both the Dodgers and Giants since the beginning of baseball. This can help lower your rarity score tremendously.