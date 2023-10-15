Which Giants players have also played for the Rays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 15 

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 196th puzzle on Sunday, Oct. 15. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for errors while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every time.

On Sunday, one grid requires fans to guess which San Francisco Giants player has also donned the jersey for the Tampa Bay Rays. Interestingly, there are 43 players to choose from.

Christian Arroyo is a player who has featured for both teams.

Arroyo played one season with the San Francisco Giants in 2017. He made 34 appearances for them and hit three home runs.

In 2018, Arroyo joined the Tampa Bay Rays and spent two seasons with the franchise. He hit three home runs in 36 appearances for them.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 15: Other Giants players who have also played for the Rays

Curt Casali

Casali played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2014 to 2017. He featured in 161 games and hit 19 home runs for them.

In 2021, Casali joined the San Francisco Giants. He spent two seasons with the franchise and hit nine home runs in 118 games.

Aubrey Huff

Huff played with the Rays for just under seven seasons from 2000 to 2006. He racked up 128 home runs in 799 games for the Tampa Bay side.

Huff also spent three seasons with the Giants from 2010 to 2012. He hit 39 home runs in 359 games for the San Francisco side and helped them win two World Series titles as well.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.