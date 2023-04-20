Which high school did Anthony Volpe attend? All you need to know about the Yankees' rising star

American professional baseball shortstop Anthony Volpe, born on April 28, 2001, plays for the New York Yankees and recently made his MLB debut.

Volpe is a highly accomplished professional baseball player who is presently a part of the illustrious New York Yankees organization.

Volpe spent his formative years in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. He played baseball while attending Delbarton School in Morristown, New Jersey.

"Anthony Volpe's VOLPE7 is here. Our newest pro model is well balanced and built for clean contact." - anthonyvolpe7

According to Perfect Game, he was the top high school athlete in New Jersey for 2019.

He played baseball as a four-year varsity starter, winning many awards along the way, including the 2019 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.

"Tarps!" - anthonyvolpe7

Volpe was recognized by Perfect Game as the New Jersey High School Player of the Year for 2019.

More about Anthony Volpe's parents and his nationality

Anthony Volpe's mother, Isabella, is an anesthesiologist from the Philippines. His Michael’s father is of Italian descent and a urologist. Isabella and Michael Volpe worked hard to support their baseball-playing son in all of his endeavors.

The moment Volpe was selected by the club with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft was emotional for his parents.

Sam Dykstra @SamDykstraMiLB Anthony Volpe, fresh off a two-hit night, celebrates his 21st birthday with his parents and dog.



FYI: The pup’s name is Jedi! Anthony Volpe, fresh off a two-hit night, celebrates his 21st birthday with his parents and dog. FYI: The pup’s name is Jedi! https://t.co/G6lI686uno

"Anthony Volpe, fresh off a two-hit night, celebrates his 21st birthday with his parents and dog. FYI: The pup’s name is Jedi!" - samDykstraMilb

Volpe was sent from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in September.

"Anthony Volpe. New York Yankee. Earned it." - yankees

In his few big league games, Volpe has lit up the world for the Yankees with both the bat and the leather.

Since Derek Jeter left the team, the Yankees have put their faith in the young New Yorker to emerge as their first reliable shortstop. Volpe has caught the attention of MLB fans with his young zeal and distinctive combination of abilities.

If Volpe succeeds, the Yankees' shortstop position might be secure for many years to come.

